New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: After an impressive performance at the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is now eyeing Tamil Nadu where polls are scheduled to be held next year.

According to a News18 report, the AIMIM may join hands with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam and is likely to contest not less than 25 seats.

The report quoted a source saying that Owaisi held a discussion today with party members on Tamil Nahu assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in April-May next year. The source also revealed that AIMIM may hold conferences in Trichy and Chennai in January to finalise the plan for the assembly polls.

On the other hand, Haasan on Sunday hinted at realignment of political alliances in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2021 assembly elections while not ruling out a possible tie-up with actor Rajinikanth, who is set to float his party soon.

Haasan's party contested its first elections in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls fielding candidates in 38 constituencies in the state, but failed to win any seat, polling only 3.77 per cent votes.

Owaisi's AIMIM performed remarkably well in the Bihar assembly elections, winning five crucial Muslim-dominated constituencies – Baisi, Amour, Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj and Jokihat. An upbeat AIMIM also managed to secure 44 seats in the Hyderabad civic polls, giving a tough fight to the BJP for the second place.

“Owaisi is planning to unite all Muslim parties and contest the elections. The AIMIM may have alliance with Makkal Needhi Maiam (Kamal’s party), Naam Tamilar and other smaller parties,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Tamil Nadu has Indian Union Muslim League, Indian National League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, All India Muslim League, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath and other smaller parties in support of Muslims.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta