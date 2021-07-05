Abhijit Mukherjee said that only Mamata Banerjee and TMC can halt the "communal wave" by the BJP. However, Abhijit said that Banerjee needs support of others to stop the BJP in the entire country.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Ending weeks of speculations, Abhijit , former Congress Lok Sabha MP and son of former President Pranab Mukherjee joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Kolkata on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Abhijit said that only Mamata Banerjee and TMC can halt the "communal wave" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Abhijit said that Banerjee needs support of others to stop the BJP in the entire country.

"I had not been included in any group or position of the Congress party, except primary membership. Therefore, I have joined TMC as a soldier and will work accordingly with the party's instructions. I will work to maintain integrity and secularism," Abhijit was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Since the Congress was decimated in the West Bengal assembly election 2021, speculations were being made that Abhijit might join the TMC. The speculations rose again after Jitin Prasada, who had good relations with Abhijit, joined the BJP. However, the former Congress MP had denied the claims, calling the reports "incorrect".

"I am nearly 300 km away from the Trinamool Bhavan right now, sitting in Jangipur House… so, unless someone can teleport me, it would be impossible for me to join any party this afternoon," Abhijit had told news agency PTI.

The engineer-turned-politician has served as Lok Sabha MP twice from Jangipur in West Bengal. Before Abhijit, his father Pranab Mukherjee had won from Jangipur twice in 2004 and 2009, before becoming the President of India. Several projects started by him, including a branch of the Aligarh Muslim University in the district, an Army cantonment and a management college, are now bearing fruit.

Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the West Bengal assembly election 2021, bagging 211 seats. On the other hand, the BJP was a distant second with 77 seats. The Congress-Left alliance, however, had failed to bag even a single seat.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma