New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Expanding its wings, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his party (AAP) will contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections, scheduled to take place in 2022.

Announcing the same, Kejriwal said that his party has delivered every promise it has made in the national capital and has formed the government thrice in the last 8 years. Kejriwal also asserted that, if elected to power, AAP will make Uttar Pradesh a corruption-free state by forming a corruption-free government.

"In the last eight years, the AAP has formed government thrice in Delhi. It has emerged as the main opposition party in Punjab. But today, I want to make an important announcement... the party will contest the state elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022," AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal said today, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Kejriwal also said that the idea to contest state polls in UP came after people belonging to the Delhi's neighbouring state suggested him to contest the elections in UP also, and claimed that the people residing in the state are not happy with the present parties.

"Many brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh live in Delhi. When AAP formed govt third time in Delhi, then many people belonging to UP gave us suggestions that we should contest polls in the state. They said that they were unhappy from the present parties in the state," he added.

Attacking his UP counterpart and the other opposition parties in the state, Kejriwal alleges that the corrupt practices and leaders are stopping the biggest states in becoming the most developed state forcing people to move to Delhi in search of basic health and education facilities.

"Today, people in UP are forced to come to Delhi for basic facilities like health and education. Can the biggest state in India not become the most developed state too?" Kejriwal said.

"UP's filthy politics and corrupt leaders and blocking the state's development. Locals have given a chance to all the parties. But every government has set new records of corruption," he added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's announcement came a day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will form the alliance with smaller parties in the upcoming Assembly polls in UP. Yadav said, "Samajwadi Party will forge an alliance with smaller parties.

BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member UP Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

Posted By: Talib Khan