New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Announcing its plan for the upcoming Assembly elections in several states in the coming two years, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced that it will contest elections in six states in the next two years. The states which have been selected by the AAP are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

AAP Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made this announcement at the ninth National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party. "Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest elections in 6 states -Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat- in the next 2 years", Arvind Kejriwal said.

"Other parties have no vision and that is why they are talking about the past. AAP is the only party talking about the future and has the vision of the 21st and 22nd century," Kejriwal added.

Citing the importance of the country and terming his party as the vehicle of development, Kejriwal urged the party workers to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and very large scale to make its impact across the country.

"I urge party members to strengthen the grassroots-level hold of the party across the country. The organisation has to be strengthened on a very large scale. The country is important for us and AAP is the vehicle and we need to work towards the development of the party," Kejriwal said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan