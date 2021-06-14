New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Setting his eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party will contest on all seats of the 182-member assembly in Gujarat elections.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal slammed the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying people of Gujarat want a change. He further said that his party will not bring the Delhi model to Gujarat, saying it will be decided by the latter's own people.

"People here (Gujarat) think if electricity can be free in Delhi, why not here? Likewise, for hospitals also the condition has not improved in 70 years here. But things will change now," Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI.

Kejriwal, who is on a one-day trip to Gujarat, also inducted senior journalist Isudan Gadhvi in the AAP. Before his visit, the AAP supreme had tweeted that the state will transform now. "Now Gujarat will change. Tomorrow I am coming to Gujarat, and will meet all the brothers and sisters of Gujarat," he had tweeted.

Ever since his landslide win in last year's assembly election in Delhi, Kejriwal is trying to emerge as an alernative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. In January, the AAP supremo also declared that his party will contest in assembly elections of six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The AAP had also made inroads into Gujarat politics by winning 27 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), emerging as the main opposition. The party had also fielded candidates across all the local bodies - municipal corporations, municipalities, as well as district and taluka panchayats - winning on several of them.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma