New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday suspended former Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh from its primary membership for allegedly making objectionable comment on Hindu Gods. Singh, a prominent Sikh face in the party, was removed after he posted the controversial comment on his Facebook account. He later deleted the post after facing backlash on social media and claimed that the image was inadvertently posted by his son who was using his phone for online classes.

"Aam Aadmi Party is a secular party and has no place in the party of anyone who disrespects any religion. The Sikh community is also very sad with his statement because such misfortune against any community is also against the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji (sic)," read the statement issued by the party.

"Yesterday, my little son had taken my phone for his online class. He posted an image which I had deleted. I respect all the names of God Ram, Gobind, Keshav, Sadashiv and follow the principles of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib," read a rough translation of Singh's statement in Gurumukhi.

The AAP leader in April 2009, when he was working as a journalist, had thrown his shoe at the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram for giving Lok Sabha tickets to Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, both of whom are accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He later joined the AAP and became MLA from Rajouri Garden. He later resigned as legislator to contest assembly polls against former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha