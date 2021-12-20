New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday snapped at a reporter while addressing the media about the protests by Opposition in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Rahul, who has been demanding discussion on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and the Congress party's demand for sacking MoS Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur incident, was speaking to the media when he suddenly lashed out at a reporter who asked a question about why was the Parliament not functioning.

In a small snippet posted by news agency ANI and other videos circulating over the internet, Rahul can be seen getting angry at the reporter who told him that the government is saying the discussion in the House is not happening due to the uproar created by Opposition leaders.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responds when asked about the Opposition's uproar in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/bpnRpDcmLY — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Responding to the reporter’s statement, Rahul said,“Aap sarkar ke liye kaam karte hain? (Do you work for the government?). He kept on repeating the question in loop and then answered him.

"It is the government's responsibility to keep the House in order, not the Opposition," Rahul said.

A deadlock is formed between the government and the Opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs and the Lakhimpur incident in which several farmers were killed after a minister's son's car ran over them.

The Opposition has decided not to attend the meeting called by the government to talk about the issue in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

12 members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on its very first day. The members were suspended for allegedly showing unruly behaviour in the Parliament. The Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business. (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha