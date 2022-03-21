New Delhi/ Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Following its stupendous performance at the Punjab assembly elections 2022, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday nominated former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, Sanjiv Arora and academician Dr Sandeep Pathak as its Rajya Sabha candidates from the border state, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, Jagran sources had confirmed that 41-year-old Harbhajan, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, would be AAP's pick for the Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab. It should be noted that Harbhajan before the beginning of the 2022 Punjab polls had hinted at making his political debut.

"I know politicians from every party. I'll make an announcement beforehand if I'll join any party. Will serve Punjab, maybe via politics or something else, no decision has been taken yet," he had told ANI in December last year.

Besides Harbhajan, Raghav Chadha and Dr Pathak's selection is also not surprising. Chadha, Delhi MLA from the Rajinder Nagar constituency, has been regularly praising Kejriwal while Dr Pathak had played a crucial role in AAP's win in Punjab, where the party bagged 92 seats in the 117-member state legislative assembly.

The AAP will likely nominate one more candidates from Punjab later.

Elections for the five Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 31 this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced earlier this month. The top poll body also said that Rajya Sabha elections will also be held for three seats in Kerala, two in Assam, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland on March 31.

"The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said elections," it had said in a statement.

