The government, however, had dismissed the allegation of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying it "has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday retorted to allegations of snooping on politicians, journalists and a Supreme Court judge using the Israeli spyware Pegasus with his famous phrase 'Aap Chronoly Samjhiye' and said that the Pegasus report is created by the disrupters for the obstructers. Amit Shah asserted that the "disruptors and obstructers" will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their "conspiracies".

In a statement, Shah, as quoted by news agency IANS, said: "People have often associated this phrase with me in a lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions... 'Aap Chronology Samajhiye' (understand the chronology). This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers."

"Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection," he contended.

Shah questioned the timing of the "selective leaks" on the eve of the Monsoon session and said they have been amplified by a few whose only aim is to do whatever is possible to humiliate India on the world stage. "To see the rudderless Congress, jump on to this bandwagon is not unexpected. They have a good past experience in trampling over democracy and with their own house not in order, they are now trying to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament," the minister said.

Shah's reaction came after Congress demanded his sacking and a probe into the alleged phone-tapping of prominent personalities in the country using Israeli Pegasus spyware and demanded an independent judicial or parliamentary committee probe.

An international media consortium reported Sunday that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies.

Opposition parties protested in Parliament on the issue and demanded an independent judicial or parliamentary committee inquiry. The home minister said he wanted to assure the people of India that the Modi government's priority is clear 'National Welfare' - and it will keep working to achieve that no matter what happens.



