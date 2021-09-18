Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Goa for contributing significantly in achieving over 2.5 crore vaccination mark on his 71st birthday. He said it was an emotional moment for him.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday indirectly took a dig at the Congress party saying that “a political party” developed fever after over 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered on his birthday.

“People speak of fever as a side effect of vaccines. but a political party experienced fever after 2.5 crore vaccines were administered on my birthday,” PM Modi said without naming any party.

This comes as PM Modi congratulated the healthcare workers of Goa for completing 100 per cent of first vaccination dose during an interaction via video conference in the coastal state.

PM Modi said the state is playing an important role in the success of the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive "Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine". He said it was an unforgettable and emotional moment for him as over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country on his 71st birthday.

“With your efforts, India has created a world record of administering over 2.5 crore vaccines in a single day, a feat not even the most powerful nations have been able to achieve,” PM Modi said

“We saw how the nation kept looking at CoWIN dashboard yesterday. Over 15 lakh vaccinations per hour, over 26,000 vaccinations every minute took place yesterday. Over 425 people were administered vaccines each second,” he added.

PM Modi also lauded all doctors, medical staff, and people in administration in the country for their efforts. He said it is because of their efforts and skilled manpower which could make this task accomplished showcasing the might of India.

“Birthdays come and go but I have been away from such things. But yesterday was emotional for me. It has become an unforgettable occasion for me,” PM Modi said.

Modi also appreciated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his government for overcoming challenges in accomplishing 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose of covid vaccines in the coastal state. Goa is on its way to becoming a leading state in India as far as vaccination is concerned, PM Modi said. When they are aware that all people are vaccinated, tourists will also feel safe and flock to Goa in more numbers, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha