Ashok Gehlot said the Bharatiya Janata Party is creating an environment where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched a strong attack on Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of 'love jihad', saying that the term has been manufactured by the party to "divide the nation" and "disturb communal harmony."

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot emphasised that marriage is a "personal decision" and bringing a law to curb the same is unconstitutional and would not stand in any court of law. The senior Congress Minister said the BJP is creating an environment where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power.

"Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional and it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love," Gehlot tweeted.

"It seems a plot to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground," the following tweet read.

Gehlot's statement came days after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state government is mulling introduce the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly that will have provision for five years of rigorous imprisonment against those involved in love jihad.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion, citing an Allahabad High Court order.Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had also said that the state government will take strict measures to put an end to the religious conversions in the name of 'Love Jihad'.

