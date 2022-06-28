50 MLAs With Me In Guwahati, Will Return To Mumbai Soon: Rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he and the other dissenters will "return to Mumbai soon" as he claimed to have the support of 50 legislators. Speaking to reporters, Shinde also challenged the team Thackeray to disclose the names of his group's MLAs who are reportedly in contact with it.

The rebel leaders, Shinde said, are taking the Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy forward. He added that the dissenters will announce their strategy for the future soon.

"No MLA is suppressed here, everyone here is happy. MLAs are with us. If Shiv Sena says that the MLAs present here are in contact with them, they should reveal the names," Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Our spokesperson is Deepak Kesarkar, he will give you all the information. He is letting you know about our stand and role. We are speaking about Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and we are carrying it forward," he added.

Shinde's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court gave a relief to the rebel leaders and kept their disqualification proceedings on hold before the Deputy Speaker of the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly till July 11.

Shinde's revolt has triggered a political crisis in Maharashtra, with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the bring of a collapse. Shinde and his rebels want the Sena to leave the ruling coalition, which also consists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Shinde camp claims that the NCP and Congress want to "finish off" the Sena. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is clearly against leaving the MVA alliance and forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again.

Team Thackeray, which has snapped the portfolios of the rebel ministers, has also claimed that around 15 to 20 MLAs were kidnapped and they want to return to Mumbai. The party has also initiated action against the rebels.

"Around 15-20 MLAs are in touch with us. They call me and Shiv Sainiks and urged us to bring them back from Guwahati. Their situation is like a prisoner, first in Surat (where the rebels landed after leaving Mumbai last week) and then in Guwahati," Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya said on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI.