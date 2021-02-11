Parliament Budget Session: While addressing the Lok Sabha, Gandhi cited the old family planning slogan of 'hum do hamare do' and said that the country is being run by four people.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made a staunching attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the three contentious farm laws and said that the "country is presently run by four people".

"There was a slogan for family planning 'Hum do hamare do'. Like Corona comes back in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. Nation is run by 4 people - 'Hum do hamare do'. Everyone knows their names. Whose government is it, of 'hum do, hamare do'," said Gandhi while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Paying tributes to farmers who lost their lives in the ongoing agitation, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Modi and said that he has given three options to the agitators -- hunger, unemployment and suicide.

Upping ante at the Centre, he said that the farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi will continue unless the three agricultural laws are withdrawn. Gandhi also alleged that the three laws will finish the mandi system in India and destroy the rural economy.

The former Congress president also explained the government's intent to implement the farm laws and said that the first act aims to give the "right to have all crops of India to one friend" that will destroy small businessmen across the country.

While the second law, Gandhi claimed that will help large businessmen to store 40 per cent of India's food grains, fruits and vegetables as per their wish by ending the Essential Commodities Act.

"The content of the third law is that when a farmer goes before the biggest businessman of India to demand the right price for his crops, he will not be allowed to go to the Court," Gandhi said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the three farm laws since November last year and want the government to repeal them immediately. The government, however, has refused to do so and have said that the three acts will revolutionise the agricultural sector.

Amid this, PM Modi on Wednesday once again invited the farmers for talks and said that he considers the 'Kisan Andolan' as 'pavitra' (pious) and slammed the 'Andolanjeevis' for hijacking the protest.

PM Modi had also said that protesters have done the work of ruining the pious agitation of the farmers and this it is very important for people of the country to differentiate between "andolankari" and "andolanjeevi".

"I consider the Kisan Andolan to be 'pavitra'. The movement has importance in India's democracy, but, when Andolanjeevis hijack protests, showcases photos of those jailed for serious offences, does it serve any purpose? Not allowing toll plazas to work, destroying telecom towers in Punjab. Does it serve pious protests," PM Modi had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma