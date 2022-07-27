38 TMC MLAs In Touch With BJP, Says Mithun Chakraborty; Mamata Banerjee's Party Hits Back

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed that 38 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) are in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), creating a buzz in the political arena. Notably, his remarks came days after Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is planning "Operation Kamal" in West Bengal.

"At least 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Out of them, 21 are personally in touch with me. When I was in Mumbai, I read in newspapers one fine morning that the Shiv Sena and the BJP have formed the government in Maharashtra," Chakraborty, 72, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us): BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/1AI7kB4H5I — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

However, the TMC was quick to hit back at Chakraborty, saying the actor-turned-politician, who recently got admitted to a hospital, is "mentally ill".

"I heard that Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital a few days back. I think he was mentally ill and not physically... The problem is that he does not know politics," TMC MP Santanu Sen told news agency ANI.

Dola Sen, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP who was recently suspended from the House for unruly behaviour, also slammed Chakraborty, saying the BJP leader is "dreaming".

"Mithun Chakraborty is a well-known actor. Actors and artists know how to see varied dreams, we're common populace, we don't see so many varied dreams. All the very best wishes to Mithun Chakraborty for all the dreams he's been seeing," Sen told ANI.

The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member West Bengal legislative assembly. Although the BJP has 75 MLAs, five of its lawmakers have joined the ruling party without resigning as legislators.

Following the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - which included the Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - in Maharashtra, the TMC alleged that the BJP is trying to destabilise its government.

However, Banerjee had warned the BJP, saying the saffron party will get a befitting reply if it tries to launch "Operation Kamal" in West Bengal.