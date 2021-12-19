Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: At least three people were injured after crude bombs were hurled in the Sealdah area during the ongoing Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday. In a statement, the Kolkata Police said that the incident took place around 11 am in front of the Taki School in ward number 36 during polling.

"Two bombs were hurled and we are scrutinising CCTV footages to identify the culprits," an official said, as reported by news agency PTI, adding that one of the injured persons has lost his leg while two others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The incident has also sparked a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP has alleged that the TMC is "misusing" every agency in West Bengal, including the police and state election commission (SEC), to "threaten and terrorise" saffron party workers and supporters.

"Widespread electoral malpractice, rape threats and intimidation, misuse of every agency from the state election commission to police and civil administration, Mamata Banerjee and her TMC have done it all to remain relevant in KMC polls, yet they are not sure of their performance," West Bengal BJP co-in-charge Amit Malviya was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"This is happening in Kolkata, not some far-flung district of Bengal. TMC goons threatened BJP candidate's wife with rape and murder after KMC polls in front of her eight-year-old daughter. Kolkata Police, obviously under instruction from home minister Mamata Banerjee, did nothing," he added.

The CPI(M) has also alleged that the TMC is terrorising its agents, stopping them from entering polling centres in several wards. However, the TMC has refuted the charges, dubbing them "baseless" and expressed confidence that it would be able to retain power in the KMC for the third straight term.

"Just after Diwali and one week ahead of Christmas, we are celebrating the festival of democracy. People will bless us for the work we have done in the last 10 years. We'll have the biggest victory margin," said TMC MP Derek O'Brien, as reported by news agency ANI. "The Prime Minister can go wherever he wants. Making promises and delivering promises are two different things. The PM is very good at making promises but he is even better at breaking promises."

Meanwhile, the polling for the KMC elections is underway, but a low voter turnout has been recorded so far. Till 11 am, only 18.51 per cent turnout was recorded. "A total of 18.51 per cent of total votes were polled till 11 AM. Polling has by and large been peaceful barring a few incidents. Two incidents of hurling of crude bombs outside polling centres were reported," PTI quoted a state election commission official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma