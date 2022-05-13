Udaipur | Jagran News Desk: The Congress is likely to enforce the 'One family, one ticket' formula granting exemption to only another family member who has been doing "exemplary work" for the party for a period of at least five years, as the grand old party promised big-ticket changes while acknowledging that it had not kept pace with changing times.

The other major organisational reforms being considered include establishing Mandal committees between booth and block level in the organisation, and 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age in party committees at all levels.

Apart from them, fixing the maximum of five years tenure for party positions with a cooling-off period of three years, setting up of a 'public insight department' for creating an in house survey mechanism and an assessment wing to gauge the performance of office bearers, were also discussed.

Ahead of the start of 'Chintan Shivir', Congress general secretary Ajay Maken, said these "big changes" are in store for the party organisation and it will completely transform its working style going forward. He said there is unanimity on establishing Mandal committees between booth and block levels in the party organisation. Each Mandal, he said, would comprise 15-20 booths and a Block Congress committee would comprise three-four manuals.

Noting that this is going to be a historic conclave, he said a range of discussions are ongoing mainly across six specific subjects and after debates of various panels on organisational matters are adopted and implemented, “you will see a massive overhaul of the Congress organisation from bottom to top across all levels”.

कांग्रेस पार्टी का संगठन है, जिसमें नीचे से ऊपर तक के स्तर पर एक बहुत बड़ा बदलाव आप देख सकेंगे।



हम लोगों का यह मानना है कि बदलते समय के साथ जो संगठन का ढांचा कांग्रेस पार्टी का है, वह नहीं बदला है : श्री @ajaymaken pic.twitter.com/0U60dtgTwa — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2022

“The discussions at the Shivir will lay the foundations for a massive organisational overhaul. The 'One family, one ticket' rule has been discussed and will be discussed further. There is near consensus on this formula and exception will only be made if the second ticket aspirant has worked in the party for five years, doing exemplary work,” Maken said.

वन फैमिली-वन टिकट पर सहमति होनी चाहिए और इसमें अपवाद तभी हो जब परिवार का दूसरा व्यक्ति पांच साल से अलग से संगठन के लिए काम कर रहा हो।



तो अगर किसी को चुनाव लड़ना है, तो उसे व्यक्तिगत तौर पर संगठन को पांच साल देने होंगे : श्री @ajaymaken pic.twitter.com/wL71jl78gX — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2022

The formula will be applicable to all in the party including the Gandhi family. The exemption, however, assumes significance considering that the party is often under attack for promoting dynastic politics. The rule is being taken up to weed out multiple ticket seekers from influential families and parachute candidates.

Noting that the Congress organisational structure has not changed in 50 to 60 years, the Congress leader said, “We have not undertaken any transformation. Consensus is now emerging on building a new organisational unit called the mandal between the polling booth and the blocks.”

The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party over the past many years. The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan