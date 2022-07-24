We - The Climatists

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a clarion call to rid the world of poverty, and misery, and ensure that by 2030 people, irrespective of who they are and where they belong, enjoy peace and prosperity. Climate Action is listed as Goal 13 in the list of Sustainable Development Goals.

The SDGs are interlinked in a way that action in one area is likely to impact outcomes in others. They call for development that balances social, economic, and environmental sustainability. The goals are designed to end poverty, hunger, AIDS, inequality and discrimination against women and girls. They aim to promote well-being by providing clean water, clean energy, and sanitation which are necessary first steps in our battle against climate change.

For the past few years, climate change and associated areas have garnered immense traction, and rightfully so. Most recently, Europe has been experiencing an unprecedented heat wave, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. Carbon dioxide emissions have been on the rise and so have average surface temperatures. Statistics such as these are captured by climatist.in which provides a ready lens to view the issue of climate change and how we can do our bit.

Globally, melting glaciers, rising sea levels, and intensified natural disasters have all led to a community that is not only eco-aware but also eco-anxious. There exists a compelling need to imbibe the Sustainable Development Goals and work for the well-being of one and all. The SDGs are well on this path. But as the famous quote goes " If I am not for myself, who will be for me? And being only for myself, what am I." Each one of us needs to Arise and Awake and rest not until the goals are achieved.

(Note: The writer, Parth Sanan, is a 17-year old, grade 12 student at DPS R.K. Puram and a very keen climatist - climate activist. The views expressed in the article are of the writer not of the organisation.)