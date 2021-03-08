Being an outstanding student, I even won an award for rural reporting at my journalism school, post which I stepped into my dream career in my dream company.

New Delhi | Abbinaya Kuzhanthaivel: “Where there is a will, there is a way” is my favourite quote and as an engineer-turned-journalist, I strongly believe in it. Engineering was never my choice and finding my way out of it took five solid years of relentless hardwork, sleepless nights, half-eaten dine times, tiring routine and above all, fighting the fears and depression. My fierce passion for journalism pushed me to do part time jobs and internships with news organisations which I took up along with engineering and BA course. I pursued a dual degree program, though it sounds almost impossible to manage for a girl in her early twenties but I had to complete it.

I am not ashamed to confess, that even the thought of ending my life has also crossed my mind because I was tired following routine where I had to work on electronic boards and verilog machines. Fortunately, the thought that I shouldn’t give-up without fighting for what I want, pushed me to join a journalism school after graduation. Although there was a lot of opposition from my family about the same but thanks to my dad, who supported me even though he was against it.

Being an outstanding student, I even won an award for rural reporting at my journalism school, post which I stepped into my dream career in my dream company. For someone who wanted to end her life, it was a total 360 degree turn of fate. However, the happiness didn’t last for long and I wasn’t satisfied with my role as a sub-editor. This was because I thought I am made for reporting, meeting new people, breaking news stories, spending my weekdays on roads and weekends on scheduling meet-ups. That’s when I understood that achievement and success are milestones of your life, and not the whle journey. There are times still I yearn for the golden days, when I used to visit the rural regions of the country for reporting. However, I have now realised that I have miles to go before I sleep. So, celebrate work and celebrate life as this is what I have started believing in.

