International Women's Day 2021 Special: Women are forced to deal with the barrels of misogyny on a regular basis, whether at work or at home.

New Delhi | Ruhee Parvez: It appears we have invented technology to keep up with robots, but fail miserably when it comes to gender equality. Truth be told, although the world has moved forward somewhat since the wars, the concept of a woman having the same capabilities as a man remains to many people as an abomination.

Women are forced to deal with the barrels of misogyny on a regular basis, whether at work or at home. We are watched and judged based on how we dress, how we sing, how many cuss words we know, and even how many drinks we drink at a social gathering. Despite the fact that women are now endorsing and seeking their social rights in both virtual and physical environments, the reality is that women still do not receive the same level of respect or appreciation in the workplace as their smug male counterparts.

This is particularly true in the field of sports journalism. It has been dominated and reserved for men for far too long, with the excuse that ‘women aren't really into sports anyway.' Whenever I mention that I cover sports, I always get a loud astounded expression from people. Their expressions tell me that "Everyone knows girls don't get sports," then how are you writing on sports?

Why is this such an obvious option for men? Why is it that the word "sports" is still associated with the word "male"?

Instead of star-marking Virat Kohli's fitness regimes on our devices, why aren't we raving about the women's hockey team? Why is mainstream media not even covering a fourth of women's-centric sports on their pages? As an observer, the surface value of this reality is easy to grasp, rant, and forget. But it's not a simple case of accepting, forgiving, and forgetting women who have to bear this on a daily basis. At this stage of their career, they have always been embroiled in an endless struggle for their place in the industry, none of which has been pleasant.

Other than this woman also face a lot of discrimination at workplace. Whether it’s about equal pay, or questions like are you planning to get married or have a baby anytime soon during interviews by HR. I am sure nobody asks these questions to men.

On the other hand, I also have men like my father, my husband and brothers, who have always encouraged me and showed me that sky is definitely not the limit. And many of the male bosses & colleagues I have worked with in the past 12 years who thought I was worthy of the opportunities and who placed an insane amount of trust in me.

I have outlined just a few of the day-to-to-day problems of working females have. Without being in their shoes, we won't have a complete understanding of what it is like to survive and win. Regardless of all these obstacles, women's desire to succeed has raised them to a new level.

It is a naivety to believe, but I hope this will get enough people to think and maybe, be the change we've been seeking for a long time.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written by Ruhee Parvez, Jagran New Media)

