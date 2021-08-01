According to a paper published in Journal of Medical Virology this April, the diagnosis of Zika virus becomes ‘challenging’ in the times of pandemic when similar symptoms are most related with COVID-19.

Pune/Trivandrum | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, mostly from the states of Maharashtra and Kerala, another infectious threat in the form of Zika virus has come to haunt the authorities in these states. The first Zika virus infection case in Maharashtra was reported from Pune district on Friday, where authorities appealed the general public not to panic since the infected woman recovered completely.



Already Kerala, the state that has been constituting almost half of India’s daily COVID-19 cases since a week, has reported a total of 63 Zika virus cases. Lately, two more people including a minor girl were found infected with the virus on Saturday, stoking fears of an outbreak in the state which is already dealing with massive COVID-19 case counts.

Zika virus and COVID-19: A match of similar clinical symptoms

The symptomatic points of infection are similar in both Zika virus and COVID-19 cases. According to a paper published in Journal of Medical Virology this April, the diagnosis of Zika virus becomes ‘challenging’ in the times of pandemic when similar symptoms are most related with COVID-19 infection.

The symptoms of Zika virus include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. Most of these symptoms are also seen in those infected by COVID-19. These symptoms are usually mild and last for 2-7 days. Only one out of four infected people develops symptoms of the disease.



However, apart from symptomatic similarity, the mode of transmission of the disease as well as the pace of the spread of infection is different.



Zika virus spreads similar to Dengue or Chikungunya, that is, through the bites of aedes aegypti mosquito. COVID-19 spreads through the aerosols (or droplets) produced (while respiring) by an infected individual which gives it far more transmissibility. Since the growth of aedes aegypti can be stopped by human intervention, the Zika virus as an epidemiological challenge has been far more suitably dealt with, by authorities in Kerala and Gujarat in the past few years.

Why Zika virus isn’t as challenging as COVID-19?

This is because unlike COVID-19, Zika virus infection is not a communicable infection. It doesn’t transmit person to person and in past has been contained at the points of local outbreaks. However, the experts at National Institute of Virology, Pune suggest that the strain of Zika virus which is currently circulating can be a ‘strain of concern’ and the institute is working to understand the nature of this strain.

In India, the first Zika virus case was reported in 2017 in Gujarat and later in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Large outbreaks took place in later in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in 2018 but were contained through public and residential hygiene methods.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma