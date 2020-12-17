Here we have compiled a list of 5 symptoms that give you the confirmation that you survived coronavirus, check out:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Are you also one of those people who think that they have already had coronavirus and they recovered from it? You might not be wrong as when the pandemic hit the nation, the covid cases were at their peak and millions of people faced a different kinds of complications. Some of the people had only fever whereas some had sore throat and fatigue, the Covid-19 symptoms were ranging from mild flu to some major consequences.

While all this was going on, we all have met a person who keeps on saying that they might have had mild symptoms but did not get themselves tested at all, so here we have compiled a list of 5 symptoms that give you the confirmation that you survived coronavirus.

According to the study published in the journal Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, medical professionals went through deep research and they found that from 412 patients, 82% of them showed signs of neurological problems that existed even after they were treated with the virus.

1. Muscle Pain

The study further said that 44.8 percent of the volunteers who took part in the research developed muscle pains as a result of COVID-19. So it came to light that muscle pain is also a sign that you have had coronavirus.

2. Headache

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), headaches came as one of the common symptoms of coronavirus. Sometimes when you feel like that pain is going unbearable and there might also be the time that you just went through mild pain, welcome to the club, it is also a symptom and prooves that you survived coronavirus.

3. Pain in the eyes

When you were thinking that you are having pain in the eyes just because of long hours of working from home and being on the screen all the time, it might not be the reason as many people who tested positive for coronavirus has complained about the pain in the eyes.

4. Loss of sense of smell and taste

It is the most uncommon symptom and is generally faced by people who had high risk of coronavirus. As earlier said it very uncommon and it just cannot tell that you have had the virus or not.

5. Brain Fog

It is one of the rare symptoms of covid19 as people have reported that they had mental confusion when they tested positive for coronavirus and about 31.8 percent of the volunteers experienced it during the research.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

