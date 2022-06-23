Yogini Ekadashi 2022: Know Shubh Muhurat, Fast Rituals And Mantras For Worshipping Lord Vishnu

Ekadhashis are important to the Hindu culture and are observed with a lot of joy and enthusiasm across the country. Also, Ekadashi which comes after Nirjala Ekadashi and before Devshayani Ekadashi is known as Yogini Ekadashi 2022. The auspicious day falls during Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month according to the North Indian calendar and during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshta month according to the South Indian calendar. It is religiously believed that observing fasts on Ekadashis can help people tackle all their problems.

It is also believed that fasting on Yogini Ekadashi 2022 can purge all sins and provides all luxuries in current life. During this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a day-long fast and worship him to seek his blessings.

Yogini Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat

Yogini Ekadashi - June 24, 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:41 PM on Jun 23, 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:12 PM on Jun 24, 2022

Yogini Ekadashi 2022: Parana Timings

Parana Time -On June 25- 05:41 AM to 08:12 AM

Hari Vasara End Moment - 05:41 AM

Yogini Ekadashi 2022: Fast Rules

- Devotees must do meditation followed by Sankalpa of fasting

- People should not consume onion, garlic, meat, rice, wheat, lentils, and legumes.

- Do not consume alcohol and tobacco.

- Eat fruits, milk, and fast recipes like Sabudana khichdi or vada, kuttu or singhare ki puri or paratha, etc.

- Devotees must do donations or charity for the needy people

- Chanting of Mantra 'OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' will be beneficial

Yogini Ekadashi 2022: Significance

According to Hindu Legends, devotees who observe fast on this auspicious day get freedom from past and present sins and all his or her wishes get fulfilled. Also, it is believed that fasting on this day leads to salvation after death. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna had said that those devotees who observe Yogini Ekadashi fast will get benefits equal to feeding 88 thousand Brahmins.