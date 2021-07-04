Yogini Ekadashi 2021: Lord Krishna had said that those devotees who observe Yogini Ekadashi fast will get benefits equal to feeding 88 thousand Brahmins.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Each month has two Ekadashi and both the Ekadashis are known by different names and have different significance attached to them. The Ekadashi that falls on the Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month is known as Yogini Ekadashi 2021, which will be observed tomorrow, July 5. It is one of the auspicious days for all Hindus as, on this day, devotees worship Lord Vishu and observe a day-long fast to seek their blessings.

Yogini Ekadashi 2021: Date & Shubh Time

Date: July 5, Monday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 07:55 pm, July 4

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 10:30 pm, July 5

As per the Hindu calendar, devotees who are observing the fast on this day should do Parana from 05:29 AM to 08:16 am, on the next day of the fast. The fast should not be broken before the end of Dwadashi Tithi.

Yogini Ekadashi 2021: Puja vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Bathe lord Vishu with the holy water of Ganga

- Do tilak, offer flowers and Tulsi dal

- Chant Lord Vishnu mantra "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya | Om Sri Vishnuve cha vidmahe vasudevaya dhimahi | Tanno Vishnu Prachodayat ||"

- Conclude puja by performing Vishnu aarti

Yogini Ekadashi 2021: Significance

As per Hindu belief, those who observe fast on this auspicious day gets freedom from past and present sins and all his/her wishes get fulfilled. Also, it is believed that fasting on this day leads to salvation after death. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna had said that those devotees who observe Yogini Ekadashi fast will get benefits equal to feeding 88 thousand Brahmins.

Yogini Ekadashi 2021: Fast Rules

- Do meditation followed by Sankalpa of fasting

- Maintain celibacy as you commence your fast

- Do not consume onion, garlic, meat, rice, wheat, lentils, and legumes.

- Do not consume alcohol and tobacco.

- Consume fruits, milk, and fast recipes like Sabudana khichdi or vada, kuttu or singhare ki puri or paratha, etc.

- Make donations to charity or to needy people around your home.

- Chant 'OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' Mantra as many times as possible.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv