Yoga Poses: 5 Easy To Try Asanas To Relive Neck Pain

NECK PAIN is the most common and persistent among people. Also known as Cericalgia, it can last for some hours to days, even years, depending upon the cause. This neck stiffness is commonly caused due to prolonged straining, sleeping in one direction or an uncomfortable position, stress, wearing heavy necklaces or chiropractic manipulation. It can interfere with your daily activities and reduce your quality of life if not treated in time.

Common symptoms of neck pain include a persistent ache, a stabbing or burning pain, headache, stiffness in the neck or shoulder and upper back, unable to turn or tilt your head and numbness or tingling feeling in shoulders and arms. Usually, neck pain is treated by analysing the medical history and a physical exam from a healthcare provider. But some easy yoga poses can provide your some relief from the symptoms of neck pain.

1. Standing Forward Bend Pose

Also known as Uttanasana, the standing forward bend pose is a standing forward bending pose in modern yoga as exercise. It lengthens the spinal column and helps in stretching the legs and back muscles. It may help in relieving neck pain and shoulder stiffness by massaging the abdominal muscles and decompressing the spinal vertebrae.

2. Warrior II Pose

This pose is also known as Virabhadrasana II in Sanskrit. It is a standing yoga posture that helps in stretching the shoulder, chest, and groin and builds strength in the legs, torso and spine. It helps in developing concentration, balance and groundedness.

3. Extended Triangle Pose

Also known as Utthita Trikonasana, this is a quintessential standing yoga pose that stretches and strengthens the muscles of the body. It helps in balancing the root chakra, heart chakra and sacral chakra.

4. Cat-Cow Pose

The cat-cow pose or Chakravakasana involves moving the spine from a rounded position. This yoga asana not only increases the flexibility of the neck and shoulder but is also great in providing relief from spinal stiffness.

5. Sphinx Pose

It is regarded as one of the gentlest of the backbends. The sphinx pose is a back-bending beginner's pose where the body resembles a mythological sphinx. It is one of the most effective postures for releasing neck and back pain.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)