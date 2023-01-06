Yoga In Pregnancy: 4 Best Poses That Are Safe To Try At Home On Your Own

A WOMAN'S pregnancy is one of the most beautiful moments in her life because, you guessed it, she goes through a lot of physical, mental, and emotional changes. Yoga is one of the best things to practise to get rid of all these things. It is true that yoga has numerous benefits. A great way to stay active while pregnant is through yoga. Additionally, it is soft and low-impact. Here are 4 pregnancy-safe and productive yoga poses. So, for a well-supported posture, the following yoga positions are done with modifications, props, or a wall. If you push yourself too far in terms of flexibility, pregnancy hormones can weaken the muscles and ligaments, increasing the risk of injury. Before beginning yoga during pregnancy, be sure to speak with a trained yoga therapist.

Bhadrakonasana (Butterfly Pose)

To avoid curving your lower back and to aid in releasing your pelvis forward, sit on a bolster. Walk with your hands out in front of you while keeping your spine long and enough room open for the baby. Hinge from your hips. To increase circulation and lessen the strain of the extra weight during pregnancy, give your feet and calves a massage.

Amokha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dag)

Stretching and opening up the sacrum and lower back using Adhomukha asana is highly recommended. If you endure heartburn when pregnant, using a wall will keep your head elevated as well.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

This position is fantastic for strengthening the legs during pregnancy in order to get them ready to carry the additional weight they will soon have to. Do not force your knees apart; instead, gently press them downward and apart. As long as it is comfortable for you, stay in this position.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

You can enhance your digestion and avoid constipation when pregnant by using this yoga pose. This is due to the fact that constipation is extremely prevalent in all women during this period. Additionally, this yoga pose will aid in strengthening the muscles in your pelvic area.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)