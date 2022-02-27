New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Covid-19 Pandemic has hit the world hard and changed many lives. It is difficult for us to estimate the amount of harm the deadly virus has done to us, our mental health, and our well-being. Lack of social contact, health insecurity, fear of getting positive for the virus, and work-related problems have risen the stress and anxiety in many.

The past few months have been quite busy for the doctors, therapists, and other health-related professionals as they were trying to help people. But, it happens very often when apart from this professional help you are looking for an escape. If you seek that mental escape from the stress and anxiety then These Yoga poses shared by celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwan will definitely help you out.

Anushka Parwani, known for training celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and more celebrities, took to Instagram to share Yoga asanas for dealing with stress and anxiety. She listed six easy Yoga asanas in the guide:

Baddhakonasana or Butterfly Pose

Bitilasana or Cow pose

Marjaryasana or Cat pose

Paschimottanasana or Forward Fold

Viparita Karan or Legs Up Pose

Setubandhasana or Bridge Pose

Check out the poses here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)

According to Anushka, these Yoga asanas will help manage anxiety, she recommends it for practicing for anxiety and stress induced by the work or pandemic or anything else.

"These asanas regulate the thyroid gland which results in removing emotional complications due to imbalanced work of this gland, reduce stress by improving blood circulation, calms the brain, and improves central nervous system functioning which assists in alleviating stress as well as mild depression. You can start with doing them for a few minutes daily and then slowly build-up," wrote Anushka while sharing the post.

Posted By: Ashita Singh