Yoga For Navel Displacement: 5 Easy To Try Poses To Fix Displaced Belly Button Naturally

ALSO KNOWN as the 'Nabhi Chakra' or the 'Solar Plexus' in the Ayurveda natural healing science. Navel displacement can be characterised by a possible shift in the navel centre and is associated with numerous digestive troubles. Navel displacements are quite common in children, adults and aged people.

Navel displacement can be caused due to heavy weight lifting, a hard workout routine which involves excessive strain or pressure on the abdominal muscles. Moreover, unhealthy eating habits may also trigger gastric troubles associated with navel displacement.

Signs And Symptoms

According to Ayurveda, navel displacement reflects displacements in the functions of the digestive system. Some common signs and symptoms include loose motions, bloating, heaviness, stomach pain, and changes in appetite.

1. Uttanpadasana

It is an upward-facing pose, which is a combination of two Sanskrit words which means 'raised' and 'pada' means leg. This yoga pose benefits the digestive system. It helps in producing digestive juices increasing bowel movement and allowing waste excretion.

2. Ardha Halsana

This yoga asana is beneficial in stretching your spine, strengthening and toning the back muscles. The pose also helps in strengthening the shoulders, arms and legs.

3. Ardha Pawanmuktasana

One leg wind release pose or Ardha Pawanmuktasana manages the lower back and provides relief to the lower back pain. Moreover, it improves digestion and helps with gastric problems. for women, this asana massages the pelvic muscles and reproductive organs and is beneficial for menstrual disorders as well.

4. Markatasana

Also known as a monkey yoga pose, this is the most popular spinal twist yoga that brings flexibility to the spine and relieves lower back pain.

5. Setu Bandhasana

Setu Bandhasana is an inverted back-bending asana in hatha yoga and modern yoga as exercise. It relieves the tired back instantly, provides a good stretch to the chest, neck and spine and calms the brain by reducing anxiety.

