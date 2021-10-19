New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to Yoga and Ayurveda, the navel is considered the centre of the body. If it gets displaced then, can give rise to several health-related problems. The reason behind the displacement of the navel can be due to lifting heavy luggage, running fast, bending suddenly, loss of appetite, etc. So, it's important to maintain the balance of the navel chakra.

Navel Displacement Symptoms

People who suffer from navel displacement experience extreme pain in the stomach, which doesn't get cured by medicine. First, such people are advised to visit a doctor and get the necessary tests. Secondly, they should include some yoga asanas in the routine that will prevent navel displacement. Take a look below:

1. Utanpadasana

-Join both the legs together and try to raise them slowly up to 30 degrees, after few seconds, exhale and come back to the same position. (Repeat this three times.)

-Next, raise legs to 60 degrees, and after few seconds, come back to position. (Repeat it three times.)

2. Ardha Halasana

- Raise legs upwards.

- The toes of your feet should aline with the eyes. Next, move the feet upwards and downwards at least 3 to 5 times.

3. Ardha Pawanmuktasana

Bring your left leg towards the chest and then hold with both hands so that you are able to touch your head and knees. Repeat this exercise with the right foot. (Do this at least 3 or 5 times.)

4. Markasana

Lie down on your back and bend the knees. Now move both the legs together to the right so that you are able to touch the mat. In this position, the head will in the opposite direction.

5. Setubandhasana

- Lie on your back on the yoga mat and fold your legs upwards

- Now, while inhaling, try to lift your hips upwards and remain in this position for few seconds.

- After few seconds, bring down your hips while exhaling.

- Do this asana at least 5 times.

6. Supta Vrajasana

- Sit down in Vrajasana.

- Open your legs and rest your hips on the mat.

- Now, slowly take the hands at the back and keep the elbows on the ground.

- Hold for 5-10 seconds and slowly lie down.

- Be in this position for as long as you want.

Here have a look at the video:

Hope you liked the exercise, do let us know whether it helped you or not.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv