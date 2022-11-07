Yoga For Lungs: 5 Aasans To Keep Your Lungs Healthy Amid Increasing Air Pollution

With the increasing air pollution these days, people have become more prone to diseases like lung cancer, heart disease, stroke chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory diseases such as emphysema. At this crucial time, it has become even more important to take care of our health. And yoga is one of the most effective ways to keep yourself healthy.

Yoga helps in improving the function of the lungs by clearing the airways and nasal passages. Take a look at some aasans to take care of your health amid air pollution.

Hasta Uttanasana

First, stand straight in samasthiti and raise your arms over your head. While doing so, keep in mind that your palms face each other and are joined. Then, slowly bend back and keep your knees straight. Stay like this for a few seconds and come back to the original position.

Kapalbhati

First, sit in a meditation posture, with the hands resting on the knees. Then, inhale through both nostrils accompanied by a contraction of the abdominal muscles. Exhale after a few seconds and relax the abdominal muscles. Do this yoga for at least two minutes.

Dhanurasana

First, lie on your stomach and bend your legs towards your hips. Then, hold your ankles with your palms and lift your arms and legs as high as you can. Try to hold the posture as long as you can.

Chakrasana

First, lie on your back and fold your legs. Place your hands beside your head and face towards the sky. Then, slowly lift your body upwards and form an arch.

Anilom Vilom

Sit in an upright posture and close your eyes. Take a few deep breaths and keep the fingers of your right hand in the Vishnu mudra on the nose. Then, inhale from your left nostril and keep the right nostril close. Repeat this exercise with the left side as well.