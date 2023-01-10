Yoga Asanas For Gut Health: 5 Easy To Try Poses For A Stronger Digestive System

IT'S TRUE that yoga can improve your digestion and gut health. The vagus nerve is a direct nerve that connects the brain to the gut. Certain means of stimulating this nerve can have an impact on mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Deep, slow breathing is one method for accomplishing this. A healthy lifestyle depends on having a healthy stomach. Many people just rely on healthy diets to promote better digestive health, but this is insufficient. Additionally essential to gut health maintenance and detoxification is yoga.

Cat/Cow

With your hands directly beneath your shoulders, begin on all fours. Lift your tailbone and look upward while inhaling and lowering your belly (cow pose). then, when you exhale, lower your head and neck (cat pose). Repeat five to ten times, switching the inhale and exhale from cow to cat.

Paschimottasana, Or Seated Forward Bend, Is Another Name For The Position

Straighten your arms in front of you and maintain that position for one minute. After holding this position for about a minute, switch back to your starting position. Bend forward from your hips while extending your back. Keep your chin on your thighs and try to grasp onto your toes.

Supine Twist

Place one leg up close to your chest while lying on your back. Drop that knee onto the side of your body opposite from where it is crossed in front of you. While keeping the other arm outstretched to the side, you can gently touch your knee or thigh with the hand on the other side to deepen the stretch.

Releasing The Wind, Also Known As Pavanamuktasana

Gas and stomach discomfort are relieved by the wind-relieving pose, or pavanamuktasana. It will enhance digestion and help you get rid of stomach gas. Additionally, it tones the muscles in your abdomen.

Thread The Needle

Take a few calm, deep breaths through the space between your left arm and thigh. Allow your right shoulder to descend to the floor and your right cheek to rest there as well. Just to be sure your head and neck aren't carrying all the weight, The exercise should be repeated on the other side.