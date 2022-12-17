Yearenders 2022: 10 Most Googled Skincare Ingredients Of This Year

SKIN CARE is essential to any age for healthy skin. Taking good care of your skin is equally important as taking care of your physical and mental health and well-being. Giving much-needed attention and care to your skin can have surprising benefits on your overall health. A good skincare routine not only promotes smooth, acne-free and healthy skin but also regenerates the skin cell production to make the skin look and feel the best throughout life.

According to Tajmeeli, a platform offering information on cosmetic treatments such as liposuctions, hair transplants, facelifts and many more, it analyzed Google's searches of skin care ingredients for the year 2022. Look below for the top ten ingredients that are on this list.

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the most beneficial and used ingredients in skincare. Some of the benefits of including coconut oil in your skincare and haircare regime include hydration, moisturization, smoothing skin, reducing inflammation, treating fine lines and wrinkles and many more.

2. Vitamin E

Recommended by numerous skincare experts throughout the world, vitamin E helps in protecting the skin from anti-ageing, inflammation and sun damage. It has the inbuilt ability to wounds heals because of its anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Lactic Acid

Lactic acid is a type of AHA included in many skincare products to remove the layers of dead skin and help in the rejuvenation of the skin. It helps in removing dead skin cells, lightening dark spots and improving the overall look.

4. Collagen

Healthline states that collagen can improvise skin hydration and elasticity along with reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Products such as retinol, and collagen creams have a rich amount of collagen for skin care.

5. Retinol

The fifth in the list, retinol when included in a skincare regime, can help in reducing fine lines and wrinkles, increases the production of collagen, increases skin firmness and improves uneven skin tone.

6. Hyaluronic Acid

From adding moisture to the skin to wounding healing and treating facial redness, hyaluronic acid is one of the vital components of a skincare regime. Hyaluronic Acid helps in increasing skin resilience, smoothing out skin texture and increasing skin moisture.

7. Glycerin

It is a natural humectant which has supple benefits on the skin. Glycerin promotes skin moisture and is known as a skin-replenishing ingredient which keeps the skin's surface strong and protects from environmental damage.

8. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant nutrient present in various skincare products. Its benefits range from eliminating dark circles, and dark spots, protecting skin from sun exposure, providing hydration and healing wounds.

9. Olive Oil

Olive Oil is enriched with beneficial healthy fats, vitamins and antioxidants which contribute to healthy and beautiful skin. It helps in removing makeup easily and instantly, provides hydration, revitalises the skin and combats aging.

10. Almond Oil

With antibacterial and antifungal properties, almond oil promotes healthy skin by reducing inflammation and redness caused by germs over the skin. It also helps in soothing irritated and sensitive skin, reduces puffiness, treats dry skin, and reduces the appearance of scars.