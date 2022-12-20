Yearender 2022: Samantha To Varun Dhawan; 5 Indian Celebs Who Spoke About Their Health Issues

THIS YEAR has seen major celebrities opening up about their health struggles with their fans. It takes a lot of courage and confidence to be bold and open about one's health struggles. These celebrities became a source of inspiration for their fans and have raised much-needed awareness about the importance of health and well-being. As this year is about to end, we bring you a list of celebrities who opened up about their health struggles.

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha in one of her Instagram posts opened up about her struggle with a rare autoimmune condition known as Myositis. Taking to her Instagram, she said, " Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front." Since then the actress has been candid about her struggle with this disease and has become a great source of inspiration for her fans.

2. Varun Dhawan

The Bhediya star, Varun Dhawan during India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022 revealed being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction which is a heterogenous health condition. According to the University of California San Francisco, Balance and Fall Center, vestibular hypofunction is a health condition in which the balance part of the inner ear does not work properly.

3. Fatima Sana Shaikh

The actress has been struggling with epilepsy since her Bollywood debut movie, Dangal. Taking to her Instagram, the actress revealed being diagnosed with epilepsy and has been quite open about it.

4. Yami Gautam

The famous Bollywood queen, Yami Gautma opened up about being diagnosed with a rare skin disease known as Keratosis Pilaris. Also known as chicken skin, this is a common skin condition which causes patches of rough-feeling bumps over the skin.

5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The television actress, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who is currently a contestant in the Bigg Boss house, recently opened up about her mental health struggles. In a one-on-one conversation with other contestants of the house, Nimrit said that she had difficulties with her mental illness and has been struggling with anxiety and depression.