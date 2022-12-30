Yearender 2022: RJ Karishma To Ankush Bahuguna; 7 Instagram Influencers Who Made It Big

WITH SOCIAL media being a crucial part of our lives, it is indeed much more crucial about the things and values that we learn from social media. The online platforms especially Instagram, are all decked up with numerous influencers in a distinctive niche. Social media influencers have made their journeys successful by helping their followers by providing solutions to their problems. In the world of the internet, it is extremely important to know the quality of content that we consume online. As the year is about to end, we bring you a list of influencers who made it big this year as per Whopple Awards 2022. Have a look:

1. Our Easiest Way: Satshya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by satshya | chumma cooking food (@satshyaa)

Satysa or 'Chumma Cooking Food' is an Instagram influencer who advocates a fun podcast named 'chumma conversations' and is all about videos that will tickle your stomach. The page accounts for around 258k followers with around 1163 videos and posts.

2. The Desi Aesthetic Award: Mansi Ugale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansi Ugale (@mansiugale)

Mansi Ugale has filled her Instagram with a series of aesthetically pleasing pictures. In one of her most recent videos, she shared her version of Qala starrer Tripti Dimri's look in the movie on which the actress herself commented 'too good'. Her Instagram videos are all about Bollywood celebrities' recreated makeovers. She enjoys a fan following of 259k followers on her Instagram currently.

3. The Gen Z Of The Year Award: Srishti Garg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by srishti garg (@srishtigargg)

Srishti Garg is an enthusiastic TEDx speaker and has been featured in many newspapers for her exquisite work. She is a 21-year-old content creator and her Instagram is all about the snowflake generation. She has around 220k followers with 967 posts.

4. The Transition Queen: Ritvi Shah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritvi Shah | Content Creator (@aboutritvi)

Ritvi Shah is a young and passionate fashionista who has raised the bar of fashion trends in the year. She creates content around lifestyle, beauty, makeup and travel. She has 225k followers on her Instagram page and can be relied upon when it comes to fashion hacks and trends.

5. The Cute Next Door Award: Siddhesh Lokare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhesh Lokare🙋🏻‍♂️ (@sidiously_)

Siddhesh Lokare is a vlogger and storyteller with his Instagram page named 'sidiously'. He shares fun videos, and one of his most-viewed videos is 'Making women having periods Happy'. In the video, he and his friends are seen asking girls whether they are on their periods or not. To that numerous girls answered no, but the ones who answered Yes, were offered red roses, greeting cards and gifts. The video garnished over 147k likes, and 811 comments and has around 1.3 million views till now.

6. Best Mohalle Wali Aunty Award: RJ Karishma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Karishma (@rjkarishma)

RJ Karishma is a radio jockey, social media influencer and you tuber. She is a popular Instagram personality and charms everyone around with her funny videos. She has a following of around 5.4 million followers and 1,503 posts.

7. The 12 AM Rant Buddy Award: Ankush Bahuguna

Ankush Bahuguna is an Indian actor and social media influencer who keeps on experimenting with makeup hacks and everyday life fun videos. He is well-known for his short videos on Instagram and enjoys a following of 1 million followers.