Yearender 2022: Ranthambore To Maldives; 5 Tourist Spots That Became The First Choice Of Bollywood Celebs This Year

TRAVELLING to different destinations across the world with your loved ones is a totally different experience. Spending time with family and friends at exotic travel destinations is the most preferred by people nowadays. Many Bollywood celebrities celebrate their vacations at off-beat destinations around the world. Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday this year in New York and is currently spending New Year vacations in Rajasthan with beau Vicky Kaushal. Numerous other stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan etc spend their much-needed personal time at international destinations. Therefore, as the year is about to end in a few days, we bring you a list of tourist spots that became the first choice of B-town celebs. Read below:

1. Dubai

Various B-town celebs have named Dubai as their 'second home' and love the emirate's breathtaking views and landscapes. Dubai is one of the favourite holiday destinations of Bollywood celebs. Dubai is famous as a city of skyscrapers, ports and beaches with sun-seeking tourism.

2. Ranthambore

The wedding destination of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding took place in this famous place in India. It is one of the biggest and most renowned national parks in Northern India with an area of 1,334 square km. It is the most visited wildlife tourist destination alluring the maximum number of tourists across the globe.

3. Maldives

Maldives is a popular tourist destination because of its vibrant culture, pristine beaches, fascinating landmarks and sprawling greenery. It is also a famous destination for water sports and other adventure activities. Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are among some Bollywood celebrities who chose the Maldives as their favourite vacay spot this year.

4. London

London is among the newest tourist destinations that have been on the list of B-town vacation spots across the world. From Shabana Azmi, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan to Natasha Poonawalla and Amrita Arora spent memorable moments with their loved ones in London.

5. New York

From Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, numerous tinsel town celebrities enjoyed their me time in New York. The state of New York offers the undeniable charm of all time. From its amazing culture, breathtaking nature, and beautiful architecture to gorgeous beaches, New York City never fails to fill your holiday with fun and glitter.