Yearender 2022: Organza To Ombre; 5 Most Stylish Saree Trends Of 2022

Yearender 2022: Saree has always been most eminent outfit for Indian woman. Look below the stylish saree trends of the year

By Prerna Targhotra
Mon, 19 Dec 2022 03:46 PM IST
Minute Read
Yearender 2022: Celebrities aced their fashion style in traditional sarees (Image Credits: Instagram/ Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt)

FASHION trends continuously evolve and we have always been hooked on them. From corset tops and dresses to latex clothing, fashion in 2022 completely evolved and brought out new trends from the past with comebacks. But here we are talking about a classic fashion trend that has always been at the top of the list and never goes out of fashion, sarees. Saree fashion trends not only developed their own style but evolved immensely with time. From georgette, satin, and organza to ombre, floral or silk, sarees have always been the most classic, chic and traditional yet modern fashion trend. Let's have a look at the 5 most stylish saree trends of the year.

1. Organza Saree

Known to be lightweight with sheer fabric made from silk, the organza saree has been one of the most popular and worn saree. Celebrities have styled the organza sarees from traditional drapes to party looks making them perfect for numerous occasions.

2. Pastel Silk Saree

Fabricated with intricate designs, the pastel silk sarees are made with simple pastel colours. They can be easily draped and carried with style and grace.

3. Pleated Saree

Pleated sarees are sarees with the latest fashion and patterns formed all over them. The saree is fabricated with wrinkles all over it to make it look different and trendy.

4. Ombre Saree

 
 
 
Ombre sarees are made with different colour threads in the wrap and woven fabric providing them with beautiful and unique shades. Ombre means shaded in French.

5. Sequins Saree

 
 
 
Sequin sarees are meshing, silk, georgette, or crepe with such decorations. A sequin saree is perfect wear for any occasion, be it a wedding, a family gathering, a party or even an event.

