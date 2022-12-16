Yearender 2022: Most Searched Home Remedies Of The Year

THE ANSWER to every issue we face in our daily lives can be found on Google, which is both quite typical and obvious. We all turn to Google whenever something occurs, and we simply need to know the solution. Even during the COVID era, when people were subject to limitations, the Internet was the only means of social interaction. Unexpectedly, in 2022, a wide range of queries for COVID-19-related illnesses and home cures were made on Google. Everyone's life up to that point had taught us a lot.

The Top Homoeopathic Remedies For 2022 Are Listed Below

Tulsi Water:

During COVID-19, this tulsi water was also the most in demand. In essence, drinking lukewarm water infused with these basil leaves would undoubtedly cure your cough.

Turmeric Milk:

The use of turmeric milk, which also aids in the elimination of cough and chest mucus, is one of the finest ways to boost immunity. This is because turmeric contains anti-inflammatory qualities that actually strengthen immunity.

Immunity:

When the pandemic first started, immunisation was given first priority. Additionally, a lot of individuals were searching for "immunity-boosting decoction" at this time on Google. By boosting immunity, it was simpler to defend against COVID.

Sore Throat:

The medical professionals had also listed sore throats of any kind as one of the COVID-19 symptoms. People were searching more for at-home cures at the time since they were dealing with issues like sore throats and coughing.

Remedies For Fever:

During these trying times, many individuals have looked up this fever and natural ways to treat it. Many people have looked online for various home cures for fever.

Ways To Increase Oxygen:

During the second COVID wave, people were dying from a lack of oxygen, so they searched Google for any oxygen-boosting advice.