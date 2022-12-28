Yearender 2022: Komal Pandey To Kritika Khurana, Female Influencers Who Raised The Fashion Bar This Year

EVERYONE IS aware that no one truly wants to compromise when it comes to fashion, and it is also true that the fashion industry is constantly changing. The best material is produced by a large number of female fashion influencers, notably in India. Today's firms in fashion and leisure are always searching for these stylish and feisty Instagram influencers. These prominent Indian women in fashion are listed below.

Kusha Kapila

Indeed, you read that correctly. one of the most gifted, creative, and exceptional digital innovators in our nation. On Instagram, Kusha has more than 2.3 million followers. She has experience working for numerous garment companies as a fashion journalist, trend analyst, and content creator.

Somya Gupta

Somya is considered one of the finest fashion influencers in the nation, with 868,900 Instagram followers. She writes blogs about hacking, lifestyle, and beauty, which are helpful to her readers. Some of her fans have even begun incorporating her skincare regimen into their daily lives.

Malvika Sitlani

Malvika, a well-known model and social media fashion influencer, has 529k Instagram followers. She was a part of "India's Next Top Model's" inaugural season. Malvika was named "Best Beauty Blogger of 2019" and was highlighted in Grazia India and Filmfare.

Komal Pandey

One of the top fashion influences in India is Komal Pandey. With 1.6 million followers, her Instagram account is a major source of fashion inspiration for everyone. She has asked her admirers to refrain from complimenting her for having the guts to go without makeup because this is the very minimum.

Kritika Khurana

Kritika Khurana is a fashion icon, as seen by her 1.5 million Instagram followers. She clearly adores the bohemian look, as evidenced by her Instagram handle, @thatbohogirl. She can easily pull off either an Indian or a Western look.

Nilam Parmar

One of the most skilled social media influencers in the fields of fashion, travel, lifestyle, and beauty is Nilam Parmar. Additionally, Nilam's official Instagram account has more than 515k followers. On her page, Nilam shares many style suggestions as well as skincare regimens. She shared suggestions for self-care that we can all apply whenever we feel down during these hard years, highlighting the significance of mental health.

Roshni Bhatia

Roshni teaches us all to never give up. Your curses can become blessings. Today, she is well known in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries. She is also a fitness enthusiast who appreciates the value of maintaining good health.