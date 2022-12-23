Yearender 2022: 5 Jewellery Trends That Aced The Fashion Game This Year

FASHION IS always incomplete without studded and extraordinary jewellery pieces. The combinations of classic and bold new favourites with the fusion of traditional jewellery pieces are the most preferred jewellery trends. From styling hoops to shimmery neck pieces, jewellery gives a super simple and clean fashion style making the person wearing them bold and fashionable. Minimalistic jewellery never goes wrong with everyday outfits and adds details and beauty without going overboard. As the year is about to end, we bring you a list of some of the popular jewellery trends of this year.

1. Chunky Gold Chains

Topping the list of jewellery trends of the year, chunky and minimalistic gold chains are the most worn by celebrities and models on runways and red carpets adding serene touch to their diva looks. The season of oversized gold chains makes a bold statement and never goes out of style.

2. Coin Necklace Set

Comfortable to wear all day long paired with office outfits to regular or party attires, the coin necklace set has aced the fashion game throughout the year. Also, they are known to bring luck and good fortune to the ones wearing them.

3. Hoops On The Go

Hoops draw attention to the face and compliment your jaws and cheekbones and add definitions to your face. They have been a symbol of international fashion, great strength and infinity.

4. Recyclable Jewellery

Using jewellery items that are recycled has been a major trend this year. They are environmentally friendly and sustainable options for trendy jewellery options which add style to the overall style statement.

5. Chandbali

Chandbali has been the trendiest jewellery item for ethnic fashion that has ruled the era of 2022. Chandbalis are huge pairs of earrings that add elegance and beauty to the overall appearance.