Yearender 2022: From Ranbir Kapoor To Ali Fazal; B-Town Grooms Who Stunned In Their Wedding Attires

WEDDING is indeed one of the most important days of anyone's life. The year 2022 witnessed several B-town lavish weddings that were surreal and treat to the eyes. From Alia-Ranbir, and Shibani-Farhan to Richa-Ali Fazal, celebrities took the big decision of spending their lives with their soulmates and making it official.

India is a land of big-fat weddings where huge amounts of money are spent on celebrating the coming together of two people in love. Apart from luxuries, outfits are something that catches our eyes the most. From dazzling glittery attires to plain traditional outfits, B-town grooms have aced their fashion games on their big day. Let's have a look:

1. Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor married his long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt in an intimate affair along with family and close friends. Actor Ranbir Kapoor wore a Sabyasachi outfit twinned with his bride. His attire included an embroidered silk sherwani which entailed uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa paired with an embroidered zari shawl.

2. Ali Fazal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

The Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal tied the knot with Masaan actress Richa Chada in a royal wedding ceremony in Lucknow. The drooling outfits of the couple took hearts all over the internet. Ali Fazal donned an Angrakha by designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He wore a white printed kurta set and topped it with a heavily embroidered multi-coloured sherwani.

3. Farhan Akhtar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar married his ladylove, Shibhani Dandekar in a non-traditional wedding where he opted for a black classic tuxedo which made the actor look mesmerising.

4. Vikrant Massey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Vikrant Massey (@sheetalthakur)

The actor looked ethereal at his wedding with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. The due opted for gorgeous traditional ensembles which made them look absolutely dreamy. Vikrant chose to wear a white sherwani with matching pants and a peach-coloured sehra. He completed his overall wedding look with a pair of brown boots.