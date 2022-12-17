Yearender 2022: From Paneer Pasanda To Pancakes; Here Are The Most Searched Recipes On Google For This Year

AS WE are close to the new year 2023, celebrations are around the corner. Food recipes are most searched at the time of festivities and celebrations. The report of Google for the year 2022 has been released and some delicious and mouthwatering dishes are topping the list. The google year in search report lists all the trends enlisted in the search queries on the search engine platform. We bring you the Google's list of the most searched recipes globally as well in India.

1. Paneer Pasanda

Paneer Pasand's recipe has been ranked top in the Google's most searched recipe list. Sweet and spicy in taste, the paneer pasanda recipe is a flavorish dish with stuffed panner and savoury gravy.

2. Modak

Second, on the list, modak is a sweet dumpling dish popular in different Indian cities and cultures. According to Hindu beliefs, it is also one of the favourite dishes of Lord Ganesha. The filling of this sweet includes coconut and jaggery with an outer layering of rice flour dough.

3. S*x On The Beach

This is a relishing drink combined with vodka and peach schnapps, cranberry juice to make a classic s*x-on-the-beach cocktail. It is an alcoholic cocktail which is an international Bartenders Association Official Cocktail.

4. Chicken Soup

Ideal in the winter season, chicken soup is a delicious and comforting soup recipe which is easy to make. It involves the ingredients of whole chicken, celery and onion to make a thick soup.

5. Malai Kofta

A popular curried vegetarian dish consisting of crisp fried potato paneer koftas. It is richly creamy and lightly sweet with mild gravy made of onions and tomatoes.

6. Pornstar Martini

Pornstar Martini is a type of cocktail recipe is prepared with vodka and passionfruit juice.

7. Pizza Margherita

A typical Neapolitan pizza, pizza Margherita is made with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, salt, extra virgin olive oil and mozzarella cheese. It is one of the most savoured pizza types and can be made with homemade wheat pizza crust.

8. Pancake

Known as a type of batter bread and American staple food for breakfast, pancakes are easy to make and quick options for breakfast. It is a flat cake prepared from the starch-based batter, eggs, milk and butter.

9. Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji is an Indian dish which is prepared with scrambled paneer of cottage cheese. It is a popular North Indian dish made from paneer, tomatoes, onions, spices and pav bhaji masala.

10. Anarse

Anarse is an authentic Maharashtrian delicacy made on Laxmi Puja day. It is easy to make recipe using ingredients consisting of soaked rice powder, jaggery or sugar.