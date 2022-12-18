Yearender 2022: From Ketogenic To Vegan; Top 5 Weight Loss Diets Of The Year

AS WE are approaching to the end of the year 2022, many people might be eager to know all about the trends and favourites of the year in different categories. Weight loss diet is one such category that is most looked up throughout the year. From ketogenic to Mediterranean and vegan diets, let us have a look at the best weight loss diet plans of the year.

1. Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic Diet is a very low-carb, high-fat diet that is quite similar to the Atkins and low-carb diets. It is a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet therapy that is used for weight loss by people all over the world. The goal of this diet is to restrict or lessen the carbohydrate intake for the body to break down fats into energy. Some of the food items included in this diet are salmon, cheese, avocado, coconut oil, olive oil, nut, seeds, chicken and eggs.

2. Mediterranean Diet

Inspired by the eating habits of people living near the Mediterranean sea, this diet comprises immense healthy good items such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts and seafood. It is a heart-healthy diet plan which focuses on healthy fats, whole grains and other nutritious foods. It includes fewer ultra-processed food items and is named one of the healthiest diets in the world.

3. Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent Fasting means that one has to restrict the consumption of food for a period of time each day or week. The 16/8 intermittent fasting involves limiting the intake of foods and calories-containing beverages to a set window of eight hours per day. You are allowed to drink water and other no-calorie beverages such as plain coffee or tea.

4. Vegan Diet

Vegan Diet is a diet that is based on plant-based food items such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains. Consuming a vegan diet can be a healthy way to eat meals that are excessively nutritious and healthy for the body and mind. According to Zurich Insurance, a vegan diet can potentially lower the risk of heart disease and premature death, may help in managing type 2 diabetes and decrease the risk of developing cancer.

5. Carnivore Diet

It is known as a restrictive diet which involves consuming only meat, fish, eggs and some dairy products. The carnivore diet is one of the easiest diet plans to reduce calorie consumption without struggling with feelings of hunger and also helps in restoring the metabolic health of the body. This diet aims for zero carbs intake per day and is plant-free.