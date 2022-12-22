Yearender 2022: From Jacqueline To Deepika, Celebs Who Rocked Leather Outfits This Year

BOLLYWOOD GAVE us one of the best latex trends in 2022; you read it correctly. a celebration for a birthday, an event, an awards show, etc. These Bollywood babes, from Jacqueline to Deepika, are breathtaking in their ensembles and have the internet in a frenzy. They just made it seem like a dream with their comfort and ease. We all recognise that there is something really stylish about the natural sheen of latex attire, and we are equally enamoured with the trend as our Bollywood divas are. A collection of several sexy latex dress models is provided below.

Jacqueline Fernandez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline wore a stunning and seductive red latex dress by the fashion label Atsuko Kudo Couture. Her stunning thigh-high side split, plunging neckline, and flawless body-hugging clothing are what gave this entire look the most sass. Don't you think Jacqueline looks stunning in red?

Janhvi Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi's gorgeous black latex dress at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 in Mumbai caused everyone to strain their eyes. In addition, this black gown had a bodycon fit that was tight, emphasising Janhvi's lean body.

Deepika Padukone:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In a red bodycon dress by Milo Maria with a keyhole halter neckline, Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous. The mermaid waves she left in her hair and the subtle golden makeup she wore went nicely with her tan from the beach. Do you also swoon over Deepika Padukone's seductive appearance?

Rashmi Desai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

TV actress Rashmi is highly conscious of how she looks and likes to keep things simple but elegant. She was dressed in a body-hugging, halter-necked black latex minidress with a plunging neckline. Rashmi kept her makeup straightforward, opting for flushed cheeks, smokey eyes, and a glossy brown lip colour without any other accessories.

Tejasswi Prakash :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi Prakash, also known as Nagin, is one of the television industry's most gifted actresses. Tejasswi was dressed in a stunning, seductive, and glitzy Lable D latex suit with a halter neck, a plunging neckline, and cutaway detailing below the bust. In addition, her side split that reached her thigh gave the costume some edge. Tejasswi chose a metallic lip colour, bronzer, highlighter, and winged eye makeup for her makeup look.