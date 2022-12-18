Yearender 2022: From Alia Bhatt To Nayanthara; Celebs With Glam Wedding Makeup Looks Of The Year

THIS YEAR was indeed a year of lavish and memorable celebrity weddings. Throughout the year, fans witnessed the lively weddings of their favourite celebrity couple. It was all about love this year. From mesmerising attires to lavish decorations, celebrity weddings are magically captured in cameras.

Moreover, we always tend to take inspiration from celebrities for our clothing, lifestyle or makeup. This year being so ideal for weddings, also brought storm on the internet by the wedding makeup looks of the divas. Lets' have a look at some of the fabulous wedding makeup looks of this year.

1. Alia Bhatt

From donning an ivory colour tone of Sabyasachi outfit, the Gangubai actress chose to get a minimal nude makeup look for her wedding day. Her wedding makeup look was all about hydrated skin and the use of necessary makeup items such as foundation and concealer only. In her minimal makeup look, the new mommy Alia Bhatt chose her lashes to be natural with heavy smokey eyes, bronzy tone of eyelids, and a barely visible nude lipstick and allured her overall makeup look with a small sized bindi on her forehead that elevated her overall beauty.

2. Hansika Motwani

For her special day, Hansika chose to wear a traditional red embroidered lehenga and paired it with a mang tika, necklace, and earrings made of uncut dazzling diamonds. The south diva opted for a minimal makeup look for her wedding. She coloured her lips with a nude shade of brown lipstick, followed by a neat bun hairstyle and looked heart-throbbing.

3. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's wedding was all about traditions and rituals. For her wedding, she wore a traditional red lehenga and opted for glam makeup with bold red lipstick, brown-tone blush, smokey eyes and chose parted bun for her hairstyle which she decorated with a beautiful gajra.

4. Nayanthara

The south superstar Nayanthara opted for a red saree with a full-sleeved blouse. For her makeup, she chose to wear a light shade brownish makeup look. She kept her eye makeup minimal and light and coloured her lips with a nude brown lipstick shade. She went for a neat bun hairdo circled with a beautiful white colour flower gajra. The actress paired green colour jewellery to complete her wedding look. She looked like a gorgeous Indian bride in her overall wedding makeup look.

5. Richa Chaddha

One of the most royal weddings held this year was of Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha in an intimate ceremony including family and close friends. For her big day, she chose to wear a multicoloured lehenga with pink highlights on it. She went for the same tone makeup which included pink blushy cheeks, nude lipstick, smokey eyes and carefree hair.

6. Karishma Tanna

Married to beau Varun Bangera in February, Karishma Tanna's wedding look was simply out of a fairytale. She opted for a pastel colour lehenga with studded jewellery pieces. For the makeup, she chose to go with a monochromatic makeup look in a salmon pink shade. With smokey eyes, a light brown shade of lipstick and a beautiful smile on her face, Karishma Tanna's wedding looks were all about fairytale beauty.