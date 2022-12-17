Yearender 2022: From Aerial To Facial, Popular Yoga Trends Of This Year

YOGA IS one of the best ways to get immense health benefits. Harvard Health explains the benefits of yoga as increasing attention, developing breath and strength of body and mind, increased flexibility, muscle strength and tone, and improved respiration, energy and vitality. The Mental Health Foundation UK Suggest that ten minutes of physical activity can improve the quality of life. Yoga is the foundation of health and fitness. Let's have a look at the yoga trends of this year.

1. Outdoor Yoga

Outdoor yoga leads to the cultivation of inner strength which furthermore allows an individual to deep practice and engages more in yoga. Spending time in nature while practising yoga can be an effective technique to replenish depleted energy.

2. Aerial Yoga

Also known as anti-gravity yoga, aerial yoga is a hybrid yoga which is a combination of traditional yoga poses, pilates and dance with the use of a hammock.

3. Virtual Yoga Classes

With the covid-19 pandemic, virtual yoga witnessed a sparking increase the online sessions. Virtual yoga sessions allow you to practise yoga anytime and anywhere. Online yoga allows a wide variety of high-quality and experienced yoga teachers.

4. Face Yoga

Face yoga is a form of yoga practice which involves a combination of techniques including facial exercises, acupressure, and massages which help in maintaining facial muscles. It also helps in improving one's complexions and other skin problems.

5. Active Meditation

Active Meditation is a process that involves choosing an activity and focusing your brain power on that. It is a meditation in motion. It is an alternative form of meditation that allows an individual to achieve peace and calmness through movements.