Yearender 2022: France Named The Most Travelled Place In The World This Year | See Top 5

TRAVELLING with friends and family is always delightful and memorable. With the countries struggling the COVID-19 pandemic, the travel sector faced a huge downfall amid the lockdown. However, since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, travelling has again geared its pace. Every country has different things to offer to its tourists. Each country is rich in its history, culture, traditions and places that make it unique and different from others. According to the World population review, we bring you the top 10 most travelled places across the world this year.

1. France

Known as one of the most modern countries in the world, France is a leading European nation with popular history and culture. France has been the most popular travel destination for 30 years and offers major attractions including Effiel tower, world-class restaurants, the Palace of Versailles, the Musée du Louvre and many more. Paris is the most visited city in Europe receiving around 38 million tourists in 2019.

2. Spain

Second, in the list of most popular travel destinations, Spain is popular for its delicious food, Flamenco music and dance, bullfights, art, literature, architecture and siesta. Barcelona is the most visited city in Spain ad offers rich fashion and architecture. Some other attractions of Spain include its crystal clear blue flag beaches, holiday-like lifestyle throughout the year and historical ambience.

3. London

London is known to be the home to some of the best museums and galleries in the world. The Royal Botanic Gardens (Kew Gardens) is amongst the most visited tourist attraction in London in 2021, estimating around 2 million tourists. Buckingham Palace also attracts a huge number of tourists every year making it one of the most recognizable in the world and a symbol of one of the world's most revered monarchies.

4. China

Known as the most populous country in the world, China is among the safest places to travel and is an amazing monumental ancient treasure in the world. From the Great Wall of China to Chinese cuisines and traditional attires, China has a rich history that attracts numerous tourists.

5. Italy

Italy is the country which has left its benchmark on Western culture and cuisine throughout the world. The capital of Italy, Rome is home to the Vatican and an ancient landmark. With its fascinating culture, artistic sites and renowned cuisines, Italy offers rich history and attractions to its tourists.