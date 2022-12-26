Yearender 2022: Deepika Padukone To Janhvi Kapoor; 5 Hottest Bikini Looks That Stole The Limelight This Year

FASHION RULES a separate world with major styles and statements. B-town divas never fail to impress their fans with their elegant and bold fashion statements and set ultimate high standards of fashion. With the beginning of the holiday season, New year festivities are set to begin. People across the world celebrated the festival of Christmas with great enthusiasm and jubilation. As New Year is approaching, many people decide to celebrate it with a break or vacation with family and friends. Therefore, we bring you the hottest bikini trends of B-town divas to take inspiration from for your sizzling holiday season.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the globally prominent Bollywood actresses who has climbed the stairs of success. In her recent song, 'Besharam Rang' from the much-anticipated movie Pathaan, Deepika slayed sizzling bikini looks with her fierce dance moves. The song catches Deepika in different attires such as a gorgeous yellow mono bikini with a plunging neckline, and a gold one-piece swimsuit. She also looked gorgeous in a lavender mesh crop top with holographic green and purple skirt. She also aced a printed co-ord set with a bikini top and a two-slit fare long skirt.

2. Disha Patani

Disha Patani is the B-town diva who leaves her fans in awe with her glamourous bikini looks. The Ek Villian 2 star keeps sharing her numerous bikini looks on her Instagram page. She sets the temperature high with her soaring bikini looks.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhnvi Kapoor is another actress who shares her breathtaking bikini looks on her Instagram. During her recent Maldives vacation, the actress shared gorgeous pictures in a fluorescent-coloured bikini set.

4. Alaya F

Alaya F is one of the celebrities who enjoy the beach and frequently shares her bikini snaps with her fans. In one of her recent posts, the actress shared gorgeous pictures from her holiday destination.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has not only impressed fans with her exceptional performances in movies like Kedarnath, Atrangi Re and many more but also is loved by her fans for her dressing and outfit choices. Currently, the diva is on a vacation to the UK with her family and she is giving her fans glimpses of her trip, where she shared a video of herself in a bikini from underwater where she resembles a mermaid.

