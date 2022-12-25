Yearender 2022: 5 Bizarre Food Combos That Went Viral On Internet This Year

THE INTERNET has become a popular culture in recent times. From viral videos, DIYs, skincare tips, makeup tips, travel tips, food recipes and many more, social media platforms such as Instagram have been immensely helpful to us. Amongst many viral videos, food combinations have been on the top for creating buzz. But not all food combinations look delicious and relishing. With the year almost coming to end, we bring you a list of some bizarre food combinations that went viral on social media and created a great buzz among social media users. Have a look:

1. Masala Dosa Ice Cream

Many of us must have tried the masala dosa ice cream. Masala dosa is one of the most popular South Indian dishes and is also relished in many other parts of the country. In a viral video, posted by the Instagram page @thegreatindianfoodie, a street vendor was seen making a fusion of dosa, ice cream, coconut chutney and tomato chutney making it a unique recipe. They served the dosa with ice cream fused within it along with coconut and tomato chutneys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

2. Butter Chicken Ice Cream

A viral video shared by Instagram page @foodvoodindia left the netizens feeling disgusted by the food combination of butter chicken ice cream. In the video, a chef was seen scooping butter chicken ice cream on a plate. He adds ice cream to a serving bowl and pours green chutney over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodvoodindia | Aman & Chhavi (@foodvoodindia)

3. Cotton Candy Maggie

No one can compromise with their favourite all-time snack which is maggie. But again in a viral video this year, maggie was seen being exposed to numerous experiments that the netizens couldn't watch. In the video shared by @eatthisdelhi, a woman was shown eating maggie normally and then suddenly adding cotton candy to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatThisDelhi |Khushboo & Yash🧿 (@eatthisdelhi)

4. Gulab Jamun Burger

Gulab Jamun is one of the most savoured Indian desserts that we all love. But would you ever want to try this sweet dish with a burger? A video that went viral, which was shared by a Twitter user named Tabeshq, showed the recipe of this bizarre food combo. In the video, a vendor was seen crushing gulab jamuns and stuffing them in the middle of burgers and adding sugar syrup to them.

5. Dragon Fruit Chai

In a viral video, a vendor was seen experimenting with a weird food combo named Dragon fruit chai. In that video, he added a dragon fruit pulp and adding condensed milk into it. The video was shared by an Instagram page named @thegreatindianfoodie.