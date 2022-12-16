Yearender 2022: Alia-Ranbir To Nayanthara-Vignesh; 10 Biggest Celebrity Weddings Of The Year

CELEBRITY WEDDINGS have always made headlines and taken fans by surprise and awe. The year 2022 which is about to end witnessed some of the most anticipated weddings. The mushy pictures in lavish locations took the internet by storm. Let's take a look at the celebrity weddings of 2022 that were the talk of the town and surprises to the fans.

1. Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor

This wedding tops the list of the most anticipated weddings of the year. With the release of their first movie together, 'Brahmastra', the weddings of these most popular celebs took place in April in the presence of their family and close friends. Soon, the couple welcomed a baby girl in November this year whom they named 'Raha'.

2. Karishma Tanna - Varun Bangera

The actress married Varun Vangera who is a real estate investor in February this year for a cross-culture wedding. The actress looked beautifully embellished with a pink colour lehenga with jewellery and minimal makeup.

3. Shibani Dandekar - Farhan Akhtar

The couple tied the knot in February in an intimate affair along with close friends and family. The couple opted for a Christian wedding ceremony in which Shibani looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder floral red gown with a corset bodice and flowy bottom. Whereas, Farhan Akhtar graced a black tuxedo with a matching bow and a pair of sunglasses.

4. Sanah Kapoor - Mayank Pahwa

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur married Mayank Pahwa who is an assistant director. The wedding took place in Mahabaleshwar in March with the presence of families and friends. Sanah wore a pastel blue lehenga which she paired with a matching dupatta along with an orange-red blouse.

5. Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan

Covered by Netflix, the wedding of couple Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan took place in June and the documentary was titled 'Beyond The Fairytale'. The South cinema's power couple tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Chennai. Many popular celebrities including Sha Rukh Khan, Suriya and many other celebrities gave their appearance at the glamourous wedding.

6. Payal Rohatgi - Sangram Singh

The couple tied the knot on July 09, 2022, and hosted their third lavish wedding reception in Mumbai in August. The couple was engaged in 2014 and looked like a match made in heaven on their wedding day.

7. Richa Chadha - Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha - Ali Fazal tied the knot after six years of dating each other. The couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lucknow which resembled a lavish royal wedding. The couple is one of the most loved pairs on the internet and was amongst the most anticipated weddings of the year.

8. Hansika Motwani - Sohael Kathuriya

The South diva married her long-time boyfriend Sohail Kathuria in a pretentious wedding ceremony held in Jaipur. Their wedding had all eyes and took the internet by storm. In their wedding picture, Hansika looked royal bride in an embroidered red lehenga. Their wedding was simply a dream.

9. Sheetal Thakur - Vikrant Massey

The intimate wedding of Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey took place on Valentine's day this year. They shared a long-time bond and made it official with their wedding. The couple won hearts with their surreal wedding photos. The fans called out Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey's wedding affair as one of the 'Most Real Wedding Of Bollywood.'

10. Mouni Roy - Suraj Nambiar

The Brahsmatra actress tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Surja Nambiar in January in Goa. The pictures of their wedding were most anticipated and loved on the internet. The three-day wedding festivities took place at the riverside of Hilton Goa Resort and were all about rituals and traditions.