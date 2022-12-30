Yearender 2022: Aastha Shah To Dharna Durga; 5 Budding Female Influencers Of The Year

SOCIAL MEDIA is a large platform which has helped creators grow in their specific niche. Ankush Bahuguna, RJ Karishma, Srishti Garg and many other Instagram influencers have ruled the internet with their innovative trends. As the year is ending, we bring you a list of female budding influencers of the year. Read below:

1. Tarini Shah

Tarini Shah is a budding Instagram personality and YouTuber who is popular for her lip-syncing videos. She consistently posts vlog, lifestyle, fashion and beauty content. She is an exuberant achiever and performer who righty entertain her followers.

2. Griva Jain

Griva Jain owns an Instagram page named 'Bombay Buzz-Travel, Experience, Food' and has around 277k followers. Her content revolves around travel and lifestyle where she shares insights from her travel diaries consistently and advises her followers with lifestyle hacks that are a must-follow.

3. Aastha Shah

Aastha Shah is a popular Female star on social media, especially on Instagram. She was diagnosed with vitiligo and a very young age and since then had faced a lot of hatred and criticism for the same. However, she fought the embarrassment and harassment with courage and confidence and now is one of the popular budding female stars of social media.

4. Dharna Durga

Enjoying 174k followers on Instagram, Dharna Durga's page is all bout entertainment that will cause tickling in your stomach. From sharing 'Grandparents performance be like' to 'Aunties in the park during winters', the influencer touches on the funny points of the individual.

5. Anushka Rathod

You can surf Anushka Rathod's official Instagram page for fruitful insights about finance, investing, taxes, budgeting and insurance. She has a total of 708k followers and aims to teach all that is not taught in the schools.