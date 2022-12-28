Yearender 2022: 6 Top Beauty Trends That Ruled Over The Year

AS THIS year draws to a close, we are about to bid 2022 farewell with so many happy memories and feelings of affection. We can't help it, but this year has given us all a tonne of fashion trends that are truly sweeping the globe. Yes, what you just heard is true. The year 2022 was all about experimenting with new makeup and setting the standard for the rest of the world, from euphoria-inspired winged eyeliner and neon makeup to high-shine glossy lips. So, here is a great selection of fashion trends you can also try:

Slugging

Slugging began in South Korea. It caught on like wildfire with only one Reddit post. Simply apply a small coating of petroleum jelly, such as vaseline. This aids in retaining moisture and increases the efficacy of your skincare products.

Neon Makeup

Do you know that 2022 is the year when neon makeup is making a significant comeback? This full neon makeup look will give such a unique, colourful, and playful touch to your entire look—and become a fad among beauty enthusiasts—that you'll be party-ready in no time.

Graphic Liner

Barbie Ferreira, Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner have all been spotted using "graphic eyeliner," one of the trendiest cosmetics trends of 2022. You can use some vibrant liquid eyeliners or kajal to create unusual patterns or symmetrical cat-eye effects. This will offer you a stylish, cutting-edge appearance. A metallic liner can also be used to achieve the Euphoria appearance.

Soft Glittery Eyes

These delicate, sparkling eyes are one of the most popular beauty trends of the year 2022. There are a lot of social media influencers, but in addition to them, celebrities have also been spotted sporting this cosmetic look and, quite gleefully, flaunting it. Use any neutral lipstick and a small amount of the rose gold cream glitter eyeshadow to finish your look, but don't forget to use the dewy highlighter as well.

Extra-Fluffy Brows

The most fashionable and well-liked trend of the year is actually this extra-fluffy brow. The incredibly thick and fluffy brows give off a natural and gentle appearance. A popular look among aesthetes is the brow that is thick, swept up, and full. A spoolie brush can be used to shape and feather your eyebrows upward. All you have to do to give your appearance more texture and structure is use a clear or coloured eyebrow gel.

High-Shine Glossy Lips

This is one of the biggest comebacks from the 1980s and 1990s and is also the most elegant and fashionable appearance of glossy, plump, high-shine lips. Many people are smitten by this stunning high-shine glossy lips cosmetic trend. Glossy lips create a soft, contemporary look that complements most clothing. A non-sticky lip gloss that won't snag your stray hair on your lips is another option.